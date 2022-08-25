Jason Momoa Confirms His ‘Fast X’ Villain Is an Androgynous ‘Peacock’ with ‘Daddy Issues’

Momoa joins the "Fast and Furious" franchise for the 10th installment, in theaters May 19, 2023.

Jason Momoa is proudly taking the NBCUniversal Peacock logo and streamer in stride.

The “Fast X” star of Universal Pictures’ 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise confirmed his long-rumored status as (one of) the film’s villains.

“I get to be the bad guy, finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” the “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” actor told Variety.

Momoa added of his character, “He’s very sadistic and androgynous, and he’s a bit of a peacock. He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

But Momoa had the “time of my life” on set opposite co-stars Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Cardi B, and core “Fast and Furious” mainstays Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

“Fast X” is directed by “Lupin” and “Now You See Me” helmer Louis Leterrier after “Fast and Furious” franchise director Justin Lin departed the production, allegedly over a rumored argument with lead star Diesel. “Fast X” is set for a May 19, 2023 release. However, there is no word yet if the film will have a day and date release on NBCU streamer Peacock like recently announced “Halloween Ends.”

Momoa’s DC sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is also set for a 2023 premiere, with a December 25 release (just moved from March 17). The film reunites Momoa with former “Justice League” co-star Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role as Batman.

But Momoa is staying out of the Marvel vs. DC debates as the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned franchise shifts its release lineup, including indefinitely shelving “Batgirl” and allegedly holding meetings to discuss the marketing strategy for “The Flash” after lead star Ezra Miller’s multiple arrests.

“I don’t think Marvel has an Aquaman and we don’t have a Guardians of the Galaxy, we don’t have a Thor,” Momoa told The Wrap. “I think we should just enjoy the movies that we all worked so hard to make. I look at Robert Downey [Jr.] and [Chris] Hemsworth is amazing, they’re just my brothers out there making great content. So I don’t really compare myself. There’s only one me, bro.”

