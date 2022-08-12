Javier Bardem Retrospective Set for Quad Cinema Ahead of ‘The Good Boss’ Release

The series will include a 35mm screening of Pedro Almodóvar's "Live Flesh" and a 4K screening of "Skyfall."

Quad Cinema has announced that “Boundless Bardem,” a retrospective on Javier Bardem’s acting career tied to the release of his upcoming film “The Good Boss,” will run at The Quad in New York City from August 19th – 25th.

The films in the retrospective are Julian Schnabel’s “Before Night Falls“ (35mm); Bigas Luna’s “Golden Balls” (35mm) and “Jamón Jamón” (35mm); Pedro Almodóvar’s “Live Flesh” (35mm); Bond film “Skyfall” (4K); Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows”; Ethan and Joel Coen’s “No Country for Old Men,” Fernando León de Aranoa’s “Loving Pablo” and “Mondays in the Sun”; Álex de la Iglesia’s “Perdita Durango”, Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!”; and Alejandro Amenábar’s “The Sea Inside.”

The screening series will be co-produced with the Consulate General of Spain in New York.

“One of the most exciting moments of my work as a Cultural Consul are the times when we have the chance to work side by side with a Cultural institution in New York,” said Santiago Herrero Amigo, Consul for Cultural Affairs at the Consulate General of Spain in New York. “Our collaboration with Cohen Media Group and the Quad Cinema for this program gives us the chance to show a piece of Spain in the heart of New York City. I hope that this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship between all. Lets dream with Bardem for two weeks!”

The series will be immediately followed by screenings of “The Good Boss,” the latest film from writer-director Fernando León de Aranoa that stars Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, and Óscar de la Fuente.

According to the official synopsis, “The Good Boss” stars Bardem as “Blanco, proprietor of Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, which awaits the imminent visit from a committee that will decide if they merit a local Business Excellence award: everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, Blanco pulls out all the stops to address and resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process.”

“The Good Boss” will open at The Quad on Friday, August 26. Watch the official trailer below:

