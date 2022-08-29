Jennifer Connelly’s Next Role After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Apple’s ‘Dark Matter’

The "Top Gun: Maverick" actress will star opposite Joel Edgerton in the series based on Blake Crouch's bestselling sci-fi novel.

Jennifer Connelly is entering the multiverse courtesy of the AppleTV+ series “Dark Matter.”

Bestselling novelist Blake Crouch adapts his own acclaimed sci-fi novel for AppleTV+, with Joel Edgerton set to lead the series. Crouch will serve as showrunner and writer, with Edgerton and Connelly executive producing. The show is produced for AppleTV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

Oscar-winner Connelly will portray Daniela, the wife of physicist Jason Dessen in the nine-episode series coming off the summer blockbuster success of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Per an official synopsis, “Dark Matter” is about the road not taken. Edgerton is a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

“Dark Matter” will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach (“Venom”) and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Crouch wrote the pilot script and serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The nine-episode series “Dark Matter” will premiere alongside AppleTV+’s expanding slate of sci-fi series, including Season 3 of Emmy winner “For All Mankind,” and the second season of David S. Goyer’s “Foundation.”

In addition to “Dark Matter,” actress Connelly will be leading Alice Englert’s dark comedy “Bad Behaviour” starring as a former child actress who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Ben Whishaw) while she also navigates the close yet turbulent relationship with her stunt performer daughter, Dylan (writer-director Englert).

As a former child star herself, Connelly commented on the meta element of the upcoming film.

“There were different times, in my late teens and as a young adult, where I was like, ‘Is this really what I want to do? What is my relationship to this job?’ Because I had started so young, I felt like there was a large part of me that was doing it for someone else,'” Connelly told Marie Claire Australia earlier this year. “Performing from such a young age, it kind of has an impact on the way one grows up and develops. There’s a lot of personal exposure. You’re putting yourself in a film, you are the product. And if that’s something that isn’t initiated by oneself as a kid, I’m sure you can imagine it can be a little uncomfortable.”

