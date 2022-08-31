Jennifer Fox Will Once Again Produce the Academy’s Governors Awards

The Oscar-nominated "Michael Clayton" producer will return in November to produce the Governors Awards for the fourth time.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is bringing back Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox to produce the 13th Annual Governors Awards, which will present Honorary Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, and Peter Weir, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The news was announced by new Academy President Janet Yang, who said via statement, “We’re thrilled to have Jennifer back at the helm to help us kick off Oscar season with a tribute fitting to these four extraordinary individuals. Her contribution in past years has only elevated this truly special and joyous event.”

This will mark the fourth time the “Michael Clayton” producer has helmed the event, having produced the Governors Awards in 2018, 2019, and this past March, which was the event’s big return after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be more delighted to produce the Academy’s Governors Awards again and look forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir,” said Fox as part of the announcement.

In addition to her work on “Michael Clayton,” Tony Gilroy’s directorial debut that netted seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Fox has worked in development and production at Universal Pictures, helping shepherd projects like the Oscar-winning film “Erin Brockovich.” From there, she spent six years at Section Eight, the production company founded by Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney, where she was the executive producer of acclaimed titles like “Syriana,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.,” and “A Scanner Darkly.”

Fox has a BAFTA nomination under her belt for “We Need to Talk about Kevin” and has maintained a long-running professional relationship with not only Tony Gilroy, who worked with her on his next two directorial efforts, “Duplicity” and “The Bourne Legacy,” but his brother Dan Gilroy as well, who had Fox as a producer on his films “Nightcrawler,” “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” and “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

Going into the Governors Awards themselves, the Honorary Oscar is meant “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” While Palcy and Weir have contributed to cinema as writer-directors, Warren is a musician that has had 13 nominations for the Best Original Song Oscar.

Meanwhile, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, another Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” In addition to being the star of the beloved “Back to the Future” trilogy, Fox also has a charity, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which is the leading Parkinson’s organization in the world.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.