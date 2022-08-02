John Boyega Shuts Down Marvel Rumors: ‘That’s Not in the Vision for Me Now’

"I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas," Boyega said, "because I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe."

Just when it seems like all of Hollywood is joining an IP franchise, John Boyega is firmly focusing on independent storytelling.

The “Star Wars” alum revealed in a Men’s Health cover story that any rumors of him having filmed a secret MCU film are totally inaccurate. Instead, the “Woman King” actor is taking on more “nuanced” roles and isn’t looking to be part of the Marvel family.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said. “I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Boyega took a break after previously having “exhausted” himself with too many films in too short of time.

“It’s tiring, and it’s stress, and then dealing with the fact that you eventually have to perform. There are many different ways careers can exhaust you, but the artistic way is unique,” he said, adding he was “exhausted, frantic, and paranoid” due to packed scheduled performances. Boyega also reflected on his lasting legacy as Finn in the “Star Wars” Skywalker trilogy, a challenging subject since he called out the racist treatment of the character in 2020. “I’m the one that brought this to the freaking forefront,” he said. “At least the people going into it now, after my time, [they’re] cool. [Lucasfilm is] going to make sure you’re well supported and at least you [now] go through this franchise knowing that everybody is going to have [your] back. I’m glad I talked out everything at that time.” Up next, Boyega stars in and executive-produces “Breaking,” based on the true story of a Marine Veteran who was denied support from Veterans Affairs and turned to taking an Atlanta bank hostage in 2017. Boyega isn’t the only star shutting down MCU rumors: Ryan Gosling shrugged off the idea of him playing superhero Nova, and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Jamie Lee Curtis “can’t imagine” Marvel reaching out to cast her after she created a mock campaign pitting the A24 indie movie against “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at the box office.

