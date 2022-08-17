Jonah Hill Steps Back from Public Eye, Announces Self-Made Doc About Mental Health Struggles

The actor/director said he will take a break from promotional duties on all upcoming projects due to mental health issues.

Oscar nominee Jonah Hill has announced his latest directorial effort, the documentary “Stutz,” a chronicle of his mental health issues featuring his personal therapist.

The film “explores mental health in general” and will provide therapy tools for audiences to use. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill said in a statement, confirmed to IndieWire.

Hill additionally announced that while he will not be retiring, he will not be promoting “Stutz” or other upcoming projects, including the Netflix comedy “You People,” which he co-wrote with director Kenya Barris. Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with the coming-of-age period piece “Mid-90s.”

Here’s the statement in full:

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz.’ The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.”

No details about which fall film festival will debut “Stutz” have been announced as of yet.

