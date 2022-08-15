Bryce Dallas Howard: Chris Pratt Sought Pay Equity After I Got ‘So Much Less’ for ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels

"We’re going be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'" Pratt told his co-star.

It was a different “World” when Bryce Dallas Howard negotiated her “Jurassic World” trilogy salary back in 2014.

Howard co-starred alongside Chris Pratt in 2014’s “Jurassic World” before going on to lead sequels Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Salary reports circulated in 2018 that Howard was making $8 million compared to Pratt’s $10 million for “Fallen Kingdom.” Now, however, Howard is clarifying the details.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard revealed to Insider. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard did not specify her salary. However, she noted that Pratt tried to remedy the situation by confirming she had pay parity on all other “Jurassic World” properties.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. We’re going to be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard said of her “Jurassic World: Dominion” co-lead.

She added, “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Of course, Howard isn’t the only female lead to clarify that her paycheck was even smaller than previously reported. Back in 2015, Jessica Chastain opened up about her reported “The Martian” salary being three-quarters more than what she actually made in the Matt Damon feature. Jennifer Lawrence spoke out about being top-billed for Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” but not making the highest salary among her co-stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

And most recently, Oscar winner Lady Gaga is reportedly making half of what Joaquin Phoenix is believed to be salaried for “Joker 2.” The tagline for the DC feature: Wage gaps are no laughing matter.

