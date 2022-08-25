‘New York, New York’ Stage Musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda Headed to Broadway

Miranda's stage musical takes inspiration from Martin Scorsese's 1977 film starring Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro.

You know what they say about Broadway: If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.

Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to be adapting a musical loosely inspired by Martin Scorsese’s beloved 1977 movie musical “New York, New York” for Broadway, set for a March 2023 release. The official opening night will be in April 2023, and Tony winner Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph the musical.

The Scorsese film starred Liza Minnelli as a lounge singer who falls for a saxophonist, played by Robert De Niro. Their romance gives way to their respective ambitions and dreams of music stardom against the backdrop of the Big Apple in the 1940s.

However, the same characters will not be appearing in the new iteration. Deadline reported the Broadway production will “feature little of Scorsese’s storyline” from the film. Yet the setting remains the same: post-war 1946 in Manhattan as the city recovers.

The Broadway adaptation will feature numbers written for the movie by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with Miranda penning additional lyrics for new Kander songs. David Thompson, who worked with Kander and Ebb on “The Scottsboro Boys,” will write the book, with Sharon Washington (“Feeding the Dragon”) co-writing the show. This is the first new Kander and Ebb musical on Broadway since 2015’s “The Visit.”

“New York, New York” will be produced by Sonia Friedman (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and Tom Kirdahy (“Inheritance”).

Sam Davis will serve as music supervisor and oversee arrangements, with Daryl Waters and Davis as orchestrations and David Loud on vocal arrangements. Music direction will be by Alvin Hough Jr.

Casting breakdowns are currently being issued, with a cast of 31 members and an orchestra of 19 musicians. The cast and story will be inclusive. Casting is being handled by Jim Carnahan Casting’s Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger. Foresight Theatrical is handling general management.

“New York, New York” has been in development for four years with a workshop done earlier this year.

Two-time Oscar nominee Miranda recently helmed his feature debut, Academy Award-nominated “Tick Tick Boom” starring Andrew Garfield. The “In the Heights,” “Hamilton,” and “Encanto” writer is also producing the upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid,” which he is rumored to also be starring in as Chef Louis.

