Lisa Kudrow Says ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Unlikely: ‘We Don’t Know If HBO Wants It’

Valerie Cherish won’t be making a comeback anytime soon.

Lisa Kudrow revealed during a recent Daily Beast interview that despite fan hopes and internal conversations with series co-creator Michael Patrick King, the HBO cult favorite “The Comeback” is unlikely to get a Season 3.

“I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” Kudrow said. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’ It’s something we love so much. That’s why it took nine years the first time!”

The show business satire, which launched its first season in 2005 before a surprise Season 2 arrived in 2014, followed Kudrow as Valerie, a veteran B-list sitcom actress living off the middling fame from an early-’90s sitcom called “I’m It!” The found-footage-style series follows Valerie as she tries to re-establish her stardom in Hollywood after being cast as Aunt Sassy on a new network sitcom called “Room and Bored.”

“We always talk about what it would be. Always. Younger and younger people come up to me and go ‘The Comeback!’ Because they weren’t around when it was on TV and didn’t know what it was like in 2005 when it came out. And I love being her. My God, that’s one of the easiest things to do,” Kudrow said.

The series, which has become something of a new classic thanks to streaming on HBO platforms, earned Kudrow two Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominations at the Primetime Emmys. “The Comeback” was critically beloved throughout its run for its in-your-face cringe comedy and the pathos Kudrow brought to the role.

In 2014, Kudrow told E! News, “I would love to do more. In 2005, that was an ending, that was definitely an ending because I guess now we see that those episodes were a piece and these episodes were a piece and then if we do more then we will be doing that piece.”

The cast reunited in July 2020 on the live-streamed web series “Stars in the House” to raise money for the Actors Fund of America.

