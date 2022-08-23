‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer: Galadriel Battles for the Soul of Middle-Earth

Morfydd Clark stars as leader Galadriel in the epic next chapter in the J.R.R. Tolkien cinematic universe, streaming on Prime Video September 2.

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) walks in faith, not fear.

The protagonist for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” rules the latest trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series, streaming September 2. Galadriel is dead set on “hunting the enemy,” no matter the cost of saving Middle-Earth from a rising evil.

“Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series,” an official description reads. “‘The Rings of Power’ will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from J.R.R. Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Markella Kavenagh, Dylan Smith, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Trystan Gravelle, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Peter Mullan, Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, and Ismael Cruz Córdova are shown in the final trailer for the highly-anticipated series based on Tolkien’s appendices.

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, with new episodes premiering weekly.

The series is led by co-showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado also serving as executive producers. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman produce the series, with Wayne Che Yip as a co-executive producer and director, along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Amazon previously purchased the rights to a “50-hour show,” according to co-showrunner Payne.

“They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas…this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end,” Payne previously told Empire magazine. “There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5. We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be.”

Prime Video has already made a five-season commitment to the series.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Amazon Prime September 2.

Check out the latest trailer below and click here for all the details on the new series.

