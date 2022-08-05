Matt Smith Questioned Number of Sex Scenes in ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘Slightly Too Much, if You Ask Me’

Smith also remarked it was his job to "represent the books truthfully and honestly as they were written."

It’s hard to imagine a show facing more anticipation than HBO’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.” Fans and skeptics alike are wondering if it can maintain the flagship blend of Shakespearean drama, brutal violence, and of course, no-holds-barred sex scenes that made “Game of Thrones” such a hit. Jury is still out on the first two aspects, but so far it sounds like the latter category could very well exceed expectations.

As the cast and crew make the rounds to promote the upcoming spin-off, there has been plenty of chatter about the multitude of nude and sex scenes in Season 1. The creators are adamant that they’re necessary to the follow-up story being told now. But not everyone is sold on the idea: including some of the cast.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen on “House of the Dragon,” said that he found himself wondering if the many sex scenes he filmed were necessary.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?'” Smith said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

When asked if his character has too many sex scenes, the former “Doctor Who” star did not mince words.

“Yeah – slightly too much, if you ask me,” he said.

Smith is not the first “House of the Dragon” team member to weigh in on the sex scene debate, albeit on the other side. Following the brutal sexual violence of “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said the spinoff had no intention of backing down from portrayals of sexual violence.

“[We] don’t shy away from it,” Sapochnik said. “If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

“House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 21.

