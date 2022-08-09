Universal Owns the VOD Charts This Week, Led by ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Universal dominates the VOD chart and "Uncharted" debuts on Netflix at #1, even after months of theatrical and VOD play.

Universal is usually strong on VOD charts, but this week it dominates by holding 13 out of 30 possible slots with the just-released “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($19.99) leading the way.

At Netflix, “Uncharted” is #1 and leads several in-house productions including “The Gray Man.” Its $200 million investment stands at #5 in its third week. Despite (or because of?) six months of theatrical play (and $149 million gross), as well as extensive VOD availability, the early-year hit starring Tom Holland may have a longer stay at the top than Netflix originals.

Google Play, which tends to lag several days behind iTunes, still has Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($19.99) at #1, with “Minions” second; elsewhere, it’s #1. Among Universal”s other releases, are high placements for “The Black Phone” ($19.99) and two slots each for “The Bad Guys” ($5.99) and new release “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” ($19.99) from its Focus subsidiary.

“Mrs. Harris” is #10 on two charts, but PVOD interest could give the modestly budgeted a serious boost. The British comedy starring Leslie Manville grossed $8 million in domestic box office. It received PVOD placement after its third weekend and its theatrical exposure clearly served to elevate it. A theatrical gross of $8 million thus far translates to about $4 million in film rentals for Focus, and it could see another $4 million in PVOD rentals. Focus retains around $14 from each transaction, so a modest 300,000 viewings at $19.99 would bring in about that amount. It would also enhance its ongoing chances for profit with future foreign play, standard-price VOD, and its value for Peacock.

“Elvis” (WBD) is set for PVOD this week, at just about the 45-day mark. Studio sources have indicated that it will not yet appear on HBO Max. This would be consistent with the Universal strategy of PVOD first, streaming later. It will be an interesting test of the impact on its still very strong theatrical play. The film is at $136 million domestic gross and projects to $150 million-$155 million.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” would qualify for PVOD release after its third weekend per normal Universal rules. With no advance listing for its release, it could be delayed (despite dropping more than 50 percent in its second and third weekends) out of a wish to avoid “Elvis” or because Peele prefers it. If so, it would be the first time since M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” that Universal did not follow its usual pattern.

“Lightyear” (Disney/$19.99) debuted this week on Disney+ and PVOD. It is likely a testament of the strength of the streamer, but also the lesser interest in the film, that it only is listed on Vudu (#4) which ranks by revenue, not activity. It ranks lower on the other two.

“Gone in the Night” (Vertical/$6.99) is the only other new entry this week. It is #3 at iTunes, #7 at Vudu with same-day home release concurrent with its modest theatrical play. The indie horror thriller, which debuted at SXSW, stars Winona Ryder.

Netflix has four original titles just below “Uncharted, including two new ones: “Carter,” a South Korean action film that is getting favorable buzz is #3, and “Wedding Dreams,” an Indian-American rom-com directed by Tom Dey (“Shanghai Noon,” “Failure to Launch”).

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for August 1. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

2. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

3. Gone in the Night (Vertical) – $6.99

4. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

5. The Black Phone (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

8. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $5.99

9. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

4. The Black Phone (Universal) – $19.99

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

6. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

9. Morbius (Sony) – $5.99

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers August 1-7

1. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

2. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Black Phone (Universal) – $19.99

4. Lightyear (Disney) – $19.99

5. Doctor Strange in the Multi-Verse of Madness (Disney) – $5.99

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

7. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

8. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $5.99

9. Paradise Highway (Lionsgate) – $6.99

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, August 8. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Uncharted (2022 theatrical release)

2. Purple Hearts (2022 Netflix original)

3. Carter (2022 Netflix South Korean original)

4. Wedding Season (2002 Netflix original)

5. The Gray Man (2022 Netflix original)

6. The Age of Adaline (2015 theatrical release)

7. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

8. Tower Heist (2011 theatrical release)

9. The Informer (2019 theatrical release)

10. Flight (2012 theatrical release)

