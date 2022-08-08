New York Film Festival to Close with A24’s Gay Marine Drama ‘The Inspection’

Emmy nominee Jeremy Pope stars in the narrative feature from the director of "Pier Kids" and the "Viceland" series "My House."

Film at Lincoln Center has announced Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection” as the closing night selection of the 60th New York Film Festival, making its U.S. premiere on October 14 at Alice Tully Hall. The A24 drama joins the previously announced opening night film “White Noise,” centerpiece entry “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” and main slate selection “Armageddon Time.”

Known for his documentary “Pier Kids,” about homeless queer and transgender youth in New York, and the “Viceland” series “My House,” about underground competitive ballroom dancing, filmmaker and photographer Elegance Bratton has made his narrative debut with “The Inspection,” a drama based on his own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training following a decade of living on the streets.

Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood,” “One Night in Miami’) is run through an emotional and physical gauntlet as a young man dealing with a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his feelings for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo), and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (Gabrielle Union). The film hails from A24.

“I’m incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year,” said Bratton. “So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as a part of this illustrious program. I’m overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true.”

“Festival galas are often occasions to celebrate filmmakers we know and love, but for this year’s closing night, we wanted to introduce audiences to someone we think will be shaping the art form for years to come,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival. “With ‘The Inspection,’ Elegance Bratton has made an autobiographical movie of rare power and confidence, a debut film for the ages.”

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema and takes place September 30-October 16, 2022. More films from the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

