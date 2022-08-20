Noel Clarke Writing a Script Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations: ‘The PTSD Is Real’

The "Doctor Who" actor was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in 2021, though no police reports were filed.

British actor Noel Clarke revealed he is working on a project about cancel culture based on his own experiences after being accused of sexual harassment and bullying in 2021.

“I am writing a script about all this shit,” Clarke tweeted. “I’m 30 pages in, but the PTSD is real.”

The “Doctor Who” actor previously shared a video claiming he was cleared of wrongdoing by London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I want you to remember what was said about me,” Clarke shared. “More people coming forward to the police, ‘police are investigating this that the other’ and eventually, ‘police stop the investigation due to insufficient evidence’ and all that sort of malarkey. I’m going to remember all of that, because it might give me greater PTSD but that’s what we’re saying.”

Clarke continued to reveal that he had requested information from the police on his case under the U.K.’s Freedom of Information Act.

“My right of access tells me in black and white from the Metropolitan Police, that in my 40-plus years of life, there has never ever been a complaint or police report made about me — ever in any way, shape, or form,” Clarke said. “There’s no documents found anywhere on the system where I’m named as a person that’s complained of, or a suspect.”

He added, “Maybe there was a bit of exaggeration and collusion and embellishment and bullshit. There are a lot of bad people in this business — I promise you, I was not one.”

More than 20 women accused Clarke of sexual misconduct in April 2021. The Guardian first reported the claims that spanned “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behavior and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019,” per the article.

Following the numerous allegations, BAFTA suspended Clarke’s membership and withdrew his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

At the time, Clarke told The Daily Mail (via Deadline) that “20 years of work was gone in 24 hours” after the report.

“I lost everything,” Clarke said. “The company I built from the ground up, my TV shows, my movies, my book deals, the industry respect I had. In my heart and my head it has damaged me in a way I cannot articulate. There has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict but I have been criminalized. This is a form of modern McCarthyism.”

Currently, Clarke is suing both The Guardian and BAFTA for defamation.

I am writing a script about all this shit. I’m 30 pages in, but the PTSD is real. — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) August 19, 2022

NO INVESTIGATION

NO ASSESSMENT

NO COMPLAINTS

NO REPORTS FACTS

I waited to post this until it was confirmed by another 4 detectives!! pic.twitter.com/sb4R7LriEh — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) August 16, 2022

