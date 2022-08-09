NYFF Sets Main Slate: Ruben Östlund, Kelly Reichardt, Todd Field Bring Films to New York

Jafar Panahi, Paul Schrader, Claire Denis, Hong Sangsoo, Mia Hansen-Løve, and many more all feature in this year's New York Film Festival main slate.

This year’s 60th annual New York Film Festival Main Slate is bursting with can’t-miss auteur titles from festivals around the globe. Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the festival takes place from September 30 through October 16 at Lincoln Center and in venues across the city.

“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

This year’s Main Slate showcases films produced in 18 different countries, featuring new titles from renowned auteurs, exceptional work from returning NYFF directors as well as those making their NYFF debuts, and celebrated films from festivals worldwide, including Cannes prizewinners: Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon”; Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave”; Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness”; and Charlotte Wells’s debut feature film, “Aftersun,” a favorite of Cannes Critics’ Week. Carla Simón’s “Alcarràs” was awarded the Golden Bear at the 72nd Berlinale Festival, and Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes” took the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and the l’Oeil d’Or for best documentary at Cannes.

Appearing in the NYFF Main Slate for the first time are Margaret Brown, Davy Chou (New Directors/New Films 2017), Laura Citarella (ND/NF 2015), Alice Diop (ND/NF 2021 and Art of the Real 2022), Mark Jenkin (ND/NF 2019), Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin (ND/NF 2015). Hong Sangsoo marks his 18th and 19th film festival selections with “The Novelist’s Film” and “Walk Up”; additional returning NYFF filmmakers include Todd Field (with his first film since “Little Children” in 2006), Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg, Pietro Marcello, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi (the incarcerated Iranian filmmaker’s latest, “No Bears,” plays the festival), Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader, Albert Serra, Jerzy Skolimowski, and Frederick Wiseman.

As previously announced, the Opening Night selection is Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise”; Laura Poitras’s documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is the Centerpiece; and, marking his first appearance in the festival, Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut “The Inspection” will close the festival. James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” will be the NYFF 60th-anniversary screening event, celebrating New York City and the New York Film Festival. Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks sections will be announced in the coming weeks.

See the full Main Slate below.

Opening Night

“White Noise”

Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night

“The Inspection”

Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration

“Armageddon Time”

Dir. James Gray

“Aftersun”

Dir. Charlotte Wells

“Alcarràs”

Dir. Carla Simón

“All That Breathes”

Dir. Shaunak Sen

“Corsage”

Dir. Marie Kreutzer

“A Couple”

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

“De Humani Corporis Fabrica”

Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

“Decision to Leave”

Dir. Park Chan-wook

“Descendant”

Dir. Margaret Brown

“Enys Men”

Dir. Mark Jenkin

“EO”

Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

“The Eternal Daughter”

Dir. Joanna Hogg

“Master Gardener”

Dir. Paul Schrader

“No Bears”

Dir. Jafar Panahi

“The Novelist’s Film”

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

“One Fine Morning”

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

“Pacifiction”

Dir. Albert Serra

“R.M.N.”

Dir. Cristian Mungiu

“Return to Seoul”

Dir. Davy Chou

“Saint Omer”

Dir. Alice Diop

“Scarlet”

Dir. Pietro Marcello

“Showing Up”

Dir. Kelly Reichardt

“Stars at Noon”

Dir. Claire Denis

“Stonewalling”

Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

“TÁR”

Dir. Todd Field

“Trenque Lauquen”

Dir. Laura Citarella

“Triangle of Sadness”

Dir. Ruben Östlund

“Unrest”

Dir. Cyril Schäublin

“Walk Up”

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

As part of its 60th-anniversary celebration, the New York Film Festival will offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). Each venue will present a selection of films throughout the festival; a complete list of films and showtimes will be announced later this month.

Please note: Masks are required for all staff, audiences, and filmmakers at all times at FLC indoor spaces. Proof of full vaccination is not required for NYFF60 audiences at FLC indoor spaces, but full vaccination is strongly recommended.

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. Regina Riccitelli is the NYFF programming coordinator, and Violeta Bava, Michelle Carey, Leo Goldsmith, and Gina Telaroli serve as festival advisors. Matt Bolish is the producer of NYFF.

