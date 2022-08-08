John Travolta, Edgar Wright, and More Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘You Made Our Lives So Much Better’

Collaborators and famous fans alike took to social media to honor the fallen star.

When Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, the entertainment world lost an icon. The multi-talented British-Australian performer first rose to prominence as a pop star in the 1970s with the hit albums “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” and “Have You Never Been Mellow,” but movie lovers will always remember her as Sandy Olsson. Her starring role in “Grease” resulted in many of the most iconic musical numbers in film history, from “Summer Nights” to “You’re the One That I Want.” Newton-John’s musical pedigree and chemistry with Travolta went a long way toward propelling the film to success, and its soundtrack remains one of the best-selling albums in music history.

While “Grease” remained her most notable role, Newton-John continued to parlay her strong musical stage presence into a variety of other film parts. She notably starred in the Electric Light Orchestra musical “Xanadu,” which gave her two more radio hits with “Magic” and the title track. She also re-teamed with Travolta on John Herzfeld’s 1983 film “Two of a Kind,” which also led to her recording the hit song “Heart Attack.”

So when the news broke that Newton-John had passed away after a long battle with breast cancer, many were quick to offer their condolences and honor her legacy. Her most famous co-star, John Travolta, got the ball rolling when he took to his Instagram account to honor the fallen star.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

But that was just the beginning. Olivia Newton-John received an outpouring of support from some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout the day on Thursday. Some had worked with her, others knew her socially, but many more were simply fans of her impressive body of work as both an actress and a recording artist. Keep reading for a roundup of celebrities who paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John on social media today.

Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/VFfQenPcOM — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022

"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

