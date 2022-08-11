Oscar Isaac Would Return to ‘Star Wars’ If Project Had ‘Great Story and a Great Director’

Expect Isaac's real estate holdings to expand: The statement comes just two years after he famously vowed to return to "Star Wars" only if he needs a paycheck to fund "another house."

It won’t be a battle to get Oscar Isaac back in “Star Wars.”

The actor who famously played Poe Dameron in the most recent “Star Wars” Skywalker trilogy walked back his past comments that he was done with the franchise.

“I’m open to anything. You never know,” Isaac said during SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” “I have no real feeling one way or another. I’m open to any good story. Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that. Where do [movies] fit in?”

The MCU “Moon Knight” actor continued, “If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘I have this great idea,’ then I’m so open to it.”

Isaac last played Poe in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and went on to star in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” before joining Marvel with Disney+ series “Moon Knight” opposite Ethan Hawke.

“I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years and I was desperate to do a character study,” Isaac infamously said at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, citing his love of “handmade movies” during a Deadline panel.

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,” Isaac continued of the “Star Wars” franchise at the time. “[But] it’s not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me.”

Isaac then said he “probably” would not return to “Star Wars,” adding, “But who knows. If I need another house or something.”

The “Star Wars” film franchise is poised to offer an expanded universe straying away from the original characters. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained earlier this year that the future of “Star Wars” films comes in response to the “abundantly clear” realization that new characters have to be introduced.

“What’s unique about ‘Star Wars’ is that we’re one story, basically,” Kennedy shared. “George [Lucas] was always dealing with episodes. Ironically, he was serializing his storytelling. He was influenced by ‘Flash Gordon’ and cliff-hangers on Saturdays at movie theaters. All of that informed what the DNA of ‘Star Wars’ is, which is why I think it’s just organic that we made the transition into television.”

So, will we see a Poe Dameron series on Disney+ next?

