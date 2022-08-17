Owen Wilson Says He’s Been Scolded ‘Multiple Times’ by Marvel for ‘Loki’ Spoilers

The MCU is "kind of uptight" about sharing any Season 2 details, according to Wilson.

Owen Wilson isn’t going to crash any “Loki” Season 2 spoilers.

The “Wedding Crashers” alum, who starred as Mobius M. Mobius in the Disney+ series, revealed to ComicBook.com that he has been scolded “multiple times” for letting details slip about the Marvel show.

“We’ll see what happens with this one,” Wilson explained of the upcoming season, now filming in London. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.”

When Wilson’s “Secret Headquarters” co-director Ariel Schulman asked him in the joint interview if Marvel has ever reprimanded him for saying too much about plot details, Wilson replied, “Yes. Yeah, multiple times.”

The “Haunted Mansion” star previously detailed a sketchy text in an Esquire video interview that he jokingly maintains must have been sent by MCU president Kevin Feige.

“When I let it slip that I’m wearing a mustache [as] Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike One,'” Wilson recalled. “I don’t know who that was from. We looked into it and we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something. But that was never confirmed.”

And of course “Loki” isn’t the only Disney+ series with details kept under lock and key.

“Hawkeye” star Florence Pugh shared on Instagram that she was blocked from sharing any scenes from the series on social media…including the fact that she was even in it.

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down…but here we are,” Pugh captioned an Instagram Story. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in.”

The “Black Widow” actress added, “Being in ‘Hawkeye’ is a privilege.”

Chris Evans shared a tribute to Captain America ahead of “Avengers: Endgame,” prompting fans to determine he would not be reprising the role. Mark Ruffalo even accidentally live-streamed the first 20 minutes of “Thor: Ragnarok” after forgetting to shut off an Instagram Live at the premiere, and later said that “everybody dies” in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Marvel Studios’ former lead production attorney Paul Sarker shared in a Reddit AMA earlier this year (via ScreenRant) that actors sharing any spoilers could be legally viewed as a breach of contract.

