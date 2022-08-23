‘Reboot’ Trailer: Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key Revive a Fictional Family Sitcom

Judy Greer, Paul Reiser, and Rachel Bloom also star in the meta Hulu series from "Modern Family" co-creator Steven Levitan.

As if “Gordy’s Home” wasn’t a big enough reason to say “Nope” to a sitcom reboot, Hulu takes the meta-concept in a whole new direction.

The latest series from iconic Emmy-winning sitcom creator Steven Levitan, the co-creator behind “Modern Family,” is Hulu’s “Reboot.” It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Johnny Knoxville as part of a dysfunctional cast made famous by the fictional early 2000s family sitcom “Step Right Up.” Now, almost 20 years later, the cast is coming back together again to revive the original hit series, plus squash their unresolved issues and navigate social media cancel culture.

Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Fred Melamed, and Krista Marie Yu also star in the series, streaming September 20 with its first three episodes followed by weekly installments. And yes, the show-within-the-show “Step Right Up” is being rebooted for Hulu, in case there needed to be another meta layer in the mix.

Prior to “Modern Family,” Levitan directed, wrote, and produced “Just Shoot Me!” and “Back to You” as well as penned “Frasier” and “The Larry Sanders Show” episodes.

The cast of “Reboot” also has deep roots in television. Key famously co-created the sketch series “Key and Peele” alongside “Nope” writer/director Jordan Peele, while Bloom led the musical series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Knoxville iconically created “Jackass,” and 11-time Emmy nominee Reiser starred in “Mad About You” before appearing in the viral hit “Stranger Things.”

When IndieWire last spoke with Key, he said how he feels actors “can’t make frivolous comedy” in the current climate. “We can’t just be silly. We have to work harder because we have an application. The visual metaphors, and the visual language, that people are going to be consuming will get inside of them — in a positive way, hopefully, and also in a socially conscious way. When storytelling is effective, people will put into your entertainment what they’re thinking and feeling, which is subtle.”

“Reboot” premieres September 20 on Hulu. “Reboot” is created by Levitan, who serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. The series is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.

Check out the trailer below.

