Rosario Dawson Walks Back Comments About Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Return: ‘I Can’t Be Trusted’

"My bad," Dawson said of hinting that Bernthal will be back, adding that she wants it to be true.

Rosario Dawson joked it was her “bad” to prematurely hint that Jon Bernthal will be back as The Punisher for a Disney+ series.

Bernthal made his MCU debut in “Daredevil” Season 2 as former Marine Frank Castle aka The Punisher who sets out to avenge the death of his family. He then got his own Marvel series, “The Punisher,” which lasted at Netflix for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. Meanwhile, Dawson starred as Claire Temple aka the Night Nurse in “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist,” among the Netflix Marvel shows.

During the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Dawson hinted that Bernthal may also be returning as The Punisher for a Disney+ series. However, the “Ahsoka” star later tweeted, “I can’t be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad.”

Dawson added, “I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…”

IndieWire has reached out to Marvel representatives for comment.

Bernthal, though, is more than busy. The “American Gigolo” star appeared in Lena Dunham’s feature film “Sharp Stick” this year, plus led the critically acclaimed HBO limited series “We Own This City” from the creators of “The Wire.”

After Netflix’s Marvels’ “The Defenders” shows were canceled, with “The Punisher” lasting two seasons, tentpole series “Daredevil” is being resurrected on the Disney+ streamer with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their respective roles in upcoming show “Echo,” following appearances in “Hawkeye” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that an “Echo” plotline will include Daredevil (Cox) teaming up with a former ally once more.

The “Daredevil” reboot on Disney+ is led by “Cover Affairs” co-creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, both attached to write and executive produce the upcoming series. IndieWire has reached out to Disney representatives for comment.

Cox told audiences at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con (via Games Radar) that a potential fourth season of “Daredevil” would have to be “slightly different” and a “re-imagined” take.

“I don’t think it makes sense to pick up where we left off,” Cox said, then only hypothetically speaking on the potential of another installment. “Do you know what I texted my friends when I found out [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] was all happening? ‘Born again’.”

“Born Again” was the title of a beloved Frank Miller “Daredevil” comic in the 1980s that’s often considered the finest story featuring the character.

Marvel president Kevin Feige also confirmed in December 2021 that Cox is the only actor who would play Daredevil in the MCU.

I can’t be trusted…!

Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently.

My bad.

I get excited.

Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

Rosario Dawson reveals at #C2E22022 that #ThePunisher is getting revived with Jon Bernthal returning pic.twitter.com/c3VInNf3dJ — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022

