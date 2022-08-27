Shia LaBeouf Admits He ‘F*cked Up’ While Addressing Abuse Allegations: ‘I Hurt That Woman’

“When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful,” he said. “And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability.”

The interview comes just days after Olivia Wilde gave a bombshell interview in which she claimed that she fired LaBeouf from her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” because she was worried that the allegations against him could compromise Florence Pugh’s safety.

“A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior,” Wilde said. “For our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported.”

LaBeouf denied Wilde’s recounting of the story, telling Wilde that he quit the project over scheduling conflicts in an email shared with IndieWire.

“I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired,” he wrote. “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

While LaBeouf is still contesting specific allegations, he made it very clear throughout the interview with Bernthal that he regrets some of his past behavior.

“I fucked up bad,” he said. “Like crash and burn type shit. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.”