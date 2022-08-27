Shia LaBeouf Admits He ‘F*cked Up’ While Addressing Abuse Allegations: ‘I Hurt That Woman’

FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf is set to go to trial in April 2023, but the actor is already opening up about the abuse allegations against him. In a new appearance on Jon Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast (via Variety), LaBeouf admitted to hurting Twigs, though he did not mention her by name. The singer-songwriter has accused LaBeouf of choking her, threatening to crash a car she was riding in, and deliberately giving her a sexually transmitted disease.
“I hurt that woman,” LaBeouf said. “And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”
LaBeouf has previously denied many of the allegations, though he appeared to be in a reflective and remorseful mood while discussing his relationship with Twigs.
