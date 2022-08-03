Simu Liu Licks a Maggot Back to Life in Cringe-Worthy ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’ Clip

Liu resuscitated a frozen maggot to catch a fish for dinner for the National Geographic survivalist series.

Simu Liu is a certified dance master, (rumored) Ken doll, and, now, a champion licker. Yep, you read that right.

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star put his tongue to the test when tasked with bringing a maggot back to life in National Geographic’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” reality survival series. Why do we need more maggots in this world? Well, Grylls required one as bait to catch a fish with his bare hands. Such is life in the wilderness.

Liu joined Grylls in a trek through the snow-covered Canadian Rockies in the upcoming episode of the viral series, airing Monday, August 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The “Barbie” actor was advised by Grylls to bring a frozen maggot in hibernation back to life by licking it.

“It’s like, really cold for a while, and you think it’s just like a little piece of ice…and then it just starts squirming around,” Liu says in the teaser clip for the episode.

Grylls responds, “Is this the first maggot you’ve resuscitated?” Liu nods yes, with the insect still in his mouth.

The teaser also shows Liu stripping down to his boxer briefs alongside Grylls and running down a hill into an ice bath. He also drinks a hoof tea (?) from a mug in a truly shocking moment. “Super stoked to be here,” Liu says, turning to Grylls and adding, “Please don’t make me do anything crazy.”

Too late.

Liu previously showed off some of his special talents to win over “Barbie” writer-director Gerwig when casting the Mattel-produced film.

“Greta was talking about how much she loved watching men dance because it’s such an expression of artistry you’re not used to seeing from typical men,” Liu, who used to be in a competitive hip-hop dance troupe during college, told GQ earlier this year. “She audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed — and then I got the part.”

Liu confirmed that “Barbie” is not a musical, but that the film is “wild” and “incredibly unique.” “I wish I could just show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy,” Liu said. Crazier than sucking on a maggot? Remains to be seen.

It's time for @SimuLiu to get wild as he joins @BearGrylls to tackle the Canadian Rockies 🏔️ Catch the all-new episode of @RunningWildwBG Monday at 9/8c on #NationalGeographic. pic.twitter.com/Wkhh6yk2qz — National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) July 26, 2022

