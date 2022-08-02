‘Squid Game’ Multiplayer VR Game Will Allow Fans to Compete in Challenges from the Show

Because who among us wasn't jealous of the characters on that show?

“Squid Game” fans who binged the hit South Korean Netflix series, saw starving people forced to compete in what essentially amounted to fights to the death, and thought “I want to do that” are in luck.

Netflix has announced a partnership with Immersive Gamebox on a new multiplayer in-person game that will allow fans to compete in simulated versions of popular challenges from the show. Participants will either lose lives or win virtual money based on their performances in challenges such as “Red Light, Green Light,” “Marbles,” and the eponymous “Squid Game.” The game will be facilitated through a combination of virtual reality and motion sensor technology.

Immersive Gamebox’s “Squid Game” experience is set to launch September 21 at nine locations throughout the United States: New York City; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Oakbrook, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; The Woodlands, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Arlington, Virginia. There will also be four locations in the United Kingdom. Participation will be limited to players aged 16 and over, with a 60-minute round of the game costing $21.99 to $39.99 per player, depending on location. More info is available here.

This is not the first attempt at allowing “Squid Game” fans to feel like they’re participating in the deadly competition. Netflix previously announced “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a new reality show that will feature 456 contestants participating in a series of challenges inspired by the show as they compete for a whopping $4.56 million prize.

The immersive multiplayer game is the latest example of Netflix’s attempts to monetize its biggest properties through gaming projects. The streaming service previously announced the development of new mobile games based on several popular shows including “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Money Heist.”

The moves come as Netflix’s lack of subscriber growth has attracted industry scrutiny, causing it to search for alternative revenue streams beyond subscriptions and movie ticket sales. The most prominent example to date was the multitude of consumer products that Netflix unveiled during the “Stranger Things 4” rollout, partnering with some of the biggest brands in the country to make food and toy products tied to the popular series.

