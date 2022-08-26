Brian Cox: Logan Roy on ‘Succession’ Would ‘Hate Me’ in Real Life

"If Logan met me he’d say, 'I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the fuck up.'"

The “Succession” Emmy winner reflected on playing media mogul Roy on the hit HBO series during the Edinburgh TV Festival in Scotland.

“What I love about Logan, he’s self-made. Unlike all those other guys, Trump, Murdoch, Conrad Black, he did it all himself,” Cox explained, via Variety. “I love him.”

Cox admitted that onscreen alter-ego Roy is “the antithesis of who I am,” despite having one cynical overlap with the character. “The one thing we have in common is a deep disappointment in the human experience: We think human beings are fucked,” Cox explained before adding, “I never used to swear as much as I did until I played Logan.”

He joked, “Logan would hate me. If Logan met me he’d say, ‘I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the fuck up.'”

The two-time Emmy winner also said that while “getting a script is like getting gold,” he can’t divulge anything about Season 4 because “the Gestapo element of HBO are present… they don’t want me to talk about ‘Succession.'” (Via THR.)

Cox’s career has taken a turn toward the iconic after three seasons of “Succession.” The Scottish theatre star previously opened up about fans begging him to “tell them to ‘fuck off’ all the time” when at press events.

“Well, it’s not the easiest thing to say to people,” Cox quipped. “I mean, it started when I was playing L.B.J. in one of those theaters in New York. I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to fuck off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

Cox, who is Emmy-nominated this year for the role, detailed why he believes Roy is at times “misunderstood.” Yet even fellow HBO actors like “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer have mused that “Succession” has changed the TV landscape and “did such a number” on audiences. “Everyone is just fucking nasty,” Schafer said of the cutthroat “Succession” characters.

Season 4 of the Emmy winning series is currently in production. While plot details understandably remain under wraps, the official Season 4 logline reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

HBO recently confirmed that Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will be returning as guest stars in the series.

The core cast includes Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron.

