‘Abbott Elementary’ Schools the Competition at TCA Awards: Full Winners List

ABC and Quinta Brunson's beloved public school sitcom took home four of the Television Critics Association's top prizes.

The Television Critics Association has announced winners of the organization’s 38th annual TCA Awards, honoring TV’s best from the 2021-2022 season. The voting body consists of more than 200 TV journalists from across the United States and Canada. Winners were revealed virtually this year due to Covid concerns.

ABC’s beloved first-year public school sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” from creator and star Quinta Brunson, made the grade as the night’s top winner with four prizes. The series took home honors including Individual Achievement in Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star Brunson; as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the prestigious Program of the Year Award.

Other winners include “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore, who earned the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for the show’s final season; acclaimed Disney+ rock doc from Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back,” which won the Outstanding Achievement in News and Information Award; reality series “The Amazing Race” and “Legendary,” sharing an Outstanding Achievement honor for CBS and HBO Max, respectively; Netflix’s surreal sketch comedy “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”; plus “Dopesick,” “Succession,” “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” and more. See the full winners list below.

The TCA recognized “I Love Lucy” with the Heritage Award. In the TCA’s first tie for Career Achievement Award, Steve Martin and Ted Danson were honored for their lifelong work.

“Tonight was supposed to be our first time celebrating the TCA Awards in-person since 2019 — unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and Salon TV critic said. “Despite this development, we are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners. Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”

2022 TCA Award recipients are as follows:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Mandy Moore (“This Is Us,” NBC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary,” ABC)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “The Beatles; Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “The Amazing Race” (CBS), “Legendary” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Program of the Year: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Career Achievement Honoree: TIE: Ted Danson & Steve Martin

Heritage Award: “I Love Lucy” (CBS)

