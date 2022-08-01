‘The Boys’ Season 4 Hints at Ryan Gone Evil as Series Reveals New Cast Members

Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, has been bumped to series regular, with two new tween supes joining the cast.

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for “The Boys” Season 3 finale.]

We’ll be getting to know the next generation of “The Boys” supes sooner than we think.

With spinoff series “Gen V” in the works and centered on a college for Vought International superheroes, it’s time for the spawn of Homelander (Antony Starr) to take center stage. Enter: sweet, innocent Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) turning to the dark side. Actor Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular, with the Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys” confirming two new tween supes for Season 4.

Valorie Curry (“The Lost Symbol”) is set to play Firecracker, with Susan Heyward (“Orange Is the New Black”) portraying Sister Sage, seemingly in reference to the Sage Grove Center psychiatric institute shown in Season 2.

But where does this leave Ryan in the mix? Well, since his grandpa is most likely Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and his dad Homelander is evil incarnate, seems like Ryan is literally torn between his quasi-step-father Butcher (Karl Urban) and destroying the planet.

“The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the finale for Season 3 was set up like a “pilot for the next season,” with Ryan’s terrifyingly smug smirk alongside Homelander at an alt-right rally indicating the future “battle for Ryan’s soul” between his two father figures.

“I don’t think the game’s over yet. I think [Ryan] saw this one thing and I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that’s obviously really bad for the planet,” Kripke explained. “But he’s still Becca’s kid and there’s still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light.” Kripke continued that Season 4 “will really be this tug of war over Ryan, as both men really try to get a grip on him,” with Ryan ultimately having to choose between good and evil. Or, in Butcher’s case, not-so-evil and evil. “So I think, if anything, we’re just hinting at the danger of what would happen if Butcher loses that fight,” Kripke explained of the Season 3 cliffhanger. IndieWire critic Ben Travers wrote in his review that Season 3 “examines how forming a country around the white male ego — and its preference for lashing out over looking inward — has created quite a few problems” in real life. It looks the next season will dive even deeper into that struggle.

