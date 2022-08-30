Jeff Garlin’s Character Is Killed Off on ‘The Goldbergs,’ Series Poised for ‘Huge Reboot’ with Time Jump

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor was accused of misconduct and perpetuating a toxic workplace environment.

Jeff Garlin has officially exited “The Goldbergs.”

The ABC sitcom confirmed that Season 10, which premieres September 21, will start sans Garlin’s character, Murray. Last season sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s Murray following toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against the actor.

“Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back.”

When asked if Garlin knew his character would be killed off, Barnow explained, “I’ve had a conversation with Jeff and he’s aware that he’s not being replaced. The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven’t had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that.”

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop added, “It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

Garlin previously insisted to Vanity Fair in a December 3, 2021 feature that he was “not fired from ‘The Goldbergs’” despite an ongoing, three-year HR investigation involving accusations of demeaning workplace behavior, especially towards women. Garlin did not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for Season 9, and his stand-in was filmed from the neck down and from the back. Additionally, Garlin’s head was “superimposed on the other man’s body” for promotional material. Yet Garlin continued to be paid per episode appearance of Murray using off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin.

“The Goldbergs” lead star Wendi McLendon-Covey previously responded to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, writing, “This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we weren’t about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

Garlin spoke out on the “unsafe workplace” allegations in 2021.

“My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is. And I’m on a comedy show,” Garlin said. “I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

The actor is set to continue his role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for Season 12 opposite Larry David.

