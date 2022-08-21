‘The Idol’ New Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Falls Deeper Into The Weeknd’s Orbit

The HBO series hails from co-creators The Weeknd and "Euphoria" showrunner Sam Levinson.

From the gutters of Hollywood, so hails the latest footage from “The Idol.”

While the first teaser for the upcoming HBO series “The Idol” left us salivating for another taste, the wild and latest look at the series starring Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp only leaves us wanting more.

The limited series co-created by “Euphoria” showrunner Sam Levinson, lead star Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. Depp stars as a budding singer who falls under the sway of a Los Angeles self-help guru turned pop star (Tesfaye).

Singer Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Da’vine Joy Randolph, and Hank Azar star in the neon-tinted series. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott additionally stars alongside “And Just Like That” and “Barbie” star Hari Nef, plus Korean rapper and singer Jennie, a founding member of the girl group Blackpink.

Earlier this year when reshoots were announced and a creative overhaul took place reportedly due to The Weeknd’s own concerns, HBO said of the limited series, “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

“The Idol” is not The Weeknd’s first foray into film or TV: The Grammy winner previously wrote and starred in a 2020 episode of TBS’ animated series “American Dad.” He also notably appeared in Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems” as a fictionalized version of himself.

Levinson can count himself among this year’s Emmy nominees, as “Euphoria” broke big into the race with a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, among a total of 16 nods including for actors Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

