‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Trailer: Kim’s Controversial Marilyn Monroe Moment Is Captured

Khloe Kardashian's secret surrogacy journey with ex Tristan Thompson is also (finally) revealed in Season 2, streaming September 22.

Forget about “How to Marry a Millionaire”: Kim Kardashian is flipping the script on the Marilyn Monroe legacy by being a millionaire mogul herself.

Kim (in)famously wore multiple of late icon Monroe’s gowns during the 2022 Met Gala festivities alongside then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. And while the love story between Kim and the “Saturday Night Live” alum will be fodder for Season 2, streaming September 22 on Hulu, the second season of the critically acclaimed hit series truly is a family affair with drama coming from all sides.

“Season 2 is going to be insanity,” Khloe Kardashian says in the trailer, while later admitting she feels like a “fish in a fish bowl” when discussing backlash to a previous article. Khloe also welcomes a son with ex Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True Thompson. Khloe’s surrogacy journey was kept a secret for Season 2, but Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal rocked the finale of the first season and threw the future of Khloe’s family into question.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner also welcomes a son of her own during the season with partner Travis Scott. Fans have long speculated that Kylie’s son’s name will finally be revealed during this installment, especially as the trailer shows Kylie adapting to being a mother of two with daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie opens up about postpartum depression amid Travis’ fatal Astroworld scandal.

Sister Kendall Jenner keeps coming into her own with the launch of 818 tequila, and Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker multiple times, including a Las Vegas elopement and a luxe, lavish Italian wedding curated by Dolce and Gabbana.

Yet not all is babies and weddings. Matriarch Kris Jenner undergoes a scary surgery, with details to come.

“The Kardashians” proved to be a mega-hit for Hulu following the success of E!’s long-running and history-making “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”As executive producer Ben Winston told Variety, the series isn’t about the Kardashians as a brand, but rather as “six billionaire businesswomen” sisters. “You’ve got to step out of the Kardashian brand to look at it and go, ‘Well, that’s unbelievable.’ That’s a documentary within itself,” Winston said. “And then, when you find out that it is the Kardashians, then you look at it a bit differently.”

One thing is for certain: There’s never a boring day in the lives of the Kardashians.

“The Kardashians” returns September 22 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

