‘The Terminal List’ Creator Says Chris Pratt Series Is Not for ‘Woke’ Viewers or Critics with an ‘Agenda’

"They see an American flag and they get upset," former Navy SEAL and series EP Jack Carr said.

“The Terminal List” is dead-set on surviving scathing reviews.

The Chris Pratt-led Prime Video series is based on a book by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, who serves as an executive producer on the show. While the series has a 94 percent audience score and a 39 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Carr told Fox News that liberal-leaning media critics slammed the series because “there’s not this woke stuff that’s shoved into it” (via Mediaite).

“There’s no ‘woke’ or ‘anti-woke,’ but just because there’s not this ‘woke’ stuff that’s shoved into it, then it’s perceived — by critics, at least — as not promoting their agenda, so they’re going to hate it,” Carr said. “We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned.”

Carr called out a Daily Beast review that likened the series to an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy.”

“The Daily Beast, in particular, their review was quite mean,” Carr commented. “But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is competent with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions and they just kind of lose it a little bit.”

Carr summed up, “We didn’t make it for critics. What’s important to me and to Chris Pratt was that we made something that would speak to those members of the military who went down range over the last 20 years so they could sit down and say, ‘These guys put in the work and made a show that speaks to me.'”

“The Terminal List” also stars Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Constance Wu, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Series lead star Pratt previously took to social media to share a Daily Mail article with the headline: “The new ‘Yellowstone’: Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller ‘The Terminal List’ defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 billion minutes of streams.”

Pratt added a photo of Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” movies and caption, “One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes.”

Pratt’s personal politics have previously been at the center of controversy, following his alleged involvement in Los Angeles-based Hillsong Church, which is known for homophobia. Transgender actor Elliot Page publicly called out Pratt for being involved in a famously anti-LGBTQ+ organized religion.

Pratt later clarified: “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Instead, Pratt noted that he attends Zoe Church along with Justin and Hailey Bieber, another church that has come under fire for anti-gay beliefs. Zoe Church was founded by pastor Chad Veach, who executive produced the 2017 documentary “Heart of Man,” which conflated homosexuality with porn addiction and infidelity.

Pratt’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn stood by the actor amid the “worst Hollywood Chris” social media hate.

“It absolutely infuriates me,” Gunn told Men’s Health about the viral criticisms of Pratt. “Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He’s an especially loving father. And there’s a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him — about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?”

