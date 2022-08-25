‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

Showrunner Steve Blackman isn't going anywhere: He's staying at Netflix under an expanded partnership.

Netflix has renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a fourth and final season, the streamer said Thursday. Writer, showrunner, director, and executive producer Steve Blackman isn’t going anywhere, though: he’ll write and produce new series and “other projects” at Netflix under his newly established Irish Cowboy production banner, the company said, and is currently developing video-game adaptation “Horizon Zero Dawn” and original concept “Orbital.”

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said in a statement shared with media on Thursday. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Reprising their roles for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 are Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. More casting news will come at a later date, Netflix said.

Related Elliot Page Praises 'Umbrella Academy' Trans Storyline: 'We're Not in Control of Our Stories a Lot of the Time'

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer: Meet Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves Related Best Movies Never Made: 35 Lost Projects from Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and More

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series -- 'Hacks' Is on a Roll

In addition to Blackman, Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, and Beau Bauman also executive produce “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4; McKeown will co-showrun with Blackman. Co-executive producers are Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. “The Umbrella Academy” is a UCP production.

As for Blackman’s new Netflix projects, “Horizon Zero Dawn” is a sci-fi adventure series set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the ruins of our present-day United States, according to its logline. The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours.

The “Horizon Zero Dawn” video game, created by Guerrilla, has sold more than 20 million copies globally across PlayStation 4 and PC.

In addition to Blackman, Michelle Lovretta, Abbey Morris, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Jan-Bart van Beek, Ben McCaw, Roy Lee, and Matthew Ball will executive produce that series, which comes in association with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Prods. Lovretta co-created and will co-showrun “Horizon Zero Dawn” with Blackman.

“Orbital,” an original concept from writers and brothers David and Keith Lynch, is described as a thriller event series set on the International Space Station. The guys will share co-creator credit with Blackman and will also direct an episode. In addition to Blackman and the Lynch Brothers, Abbey Morris, Dan Lin, Nick Reynolds, and Jonathan Eirich will executive produce. Co-executive producers are Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie.

“‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ and ‘Orbital’ are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” Blackman said on Thursday. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories.”

You may have noticed Abbey Morris’ name shouted out a few times above: she’s been hired as Irish Cowboy’s senior vice president of development. Morris was previously an executive for Fabrik Entertainment where she worked on series like “Bosch,” “The Killing,” “American Odyssey,” and “The Comedians,” and produced the true-crime show “Interrogation.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.