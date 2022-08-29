Michelle Yeoh Receiving TIFF’s Inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star will be honored by in Toronto on Sunday, September 11.

Michelle Yeoh continues to be everywhere all at once.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress is officially set to receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced that Yeoh will be honored during the TIFF Tribute Awards presented by BVLGARI as part of an in-person gala fundraiser on Sunday, September 11 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

“Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” Bailey said. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.”

Yeoh’s 40-plus year career in Hollywood has included her breaking barriers with lead roles in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and James Bond installment “Tomorrow Never Dies.” Yeoh is among the honorees for the 2022 TIFF Tribute Awards, also recognizing Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, screenwriter Sally El Hosaini, “The Whale” star Brendan Fraser, Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes, and the cast of “My Policeman” including Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. The Tribute Awards are presented by BVLGARI.

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career. The inaugural award is inspired by TIFF’s Share Her Journey initiative, which was created to address gender parity in the film industry, to champion women at every stage of their creative journey, and to shine a spotlight on women creators making a significant difference in the industry. The initiative was launched in 2017 as part of TIFF’s broader Every Story fund. To date, TIFF has raised more than $3 million to provide direct support to women along their creative journeys, from inspiration to a finished product showcased on TIFF platforms.

The awards event also serves as TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film and TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

