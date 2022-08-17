TIFF Unveils Contemporary World Cinema Lineup: ‘Aftersun,’ ‘EO’ Among Toronto Premieres

Cannes sensation "Aftersun," which went to A24, stars Paul Mescal. The lineup additionally includes features from more than 50 countries.

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced the international arm of its festival. Taking place September 8 through 18, TIFF previously unveiled Sally El Hosaini’s opening night film “The Swimmers” as well as Special Presentations including the world premieres of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros.”

“The Woman King,” “Catherine Called Birdy,” “The Menu,” “Moonage Daydream,” and “My Policeman” additionally debut at the festival.

Now, the Contemporary World Cinema slate has been announced for 2022 TIFF. The lineup includes features from more than 50 countries spanning the globe. The respective world premieres for “Bones of Crows” and “The Swearing Jar” are among programming highlights, as well as the North American premieres for Koji Fukada’s “Love Life” and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO.”

“We are so proud of the TIFF Docs and Contemporary World Cinema programs,” Anita Lee, chief programming officer, said. “The films reflect the moment we live in and speak to who we are today, including highly anticipated films by veteran filmmakers from around the globe.”

Diana Cadavid, international programmer, added, “TIFF’s Contemporary World Cinema Program brings a carefully curated selection of unique stories by established filmmakers and talent with daring visions from all corners of the world. Through an ambitious program of more than 50 films, audiences will have the opportunity to engage with the exciting directions in which cinema can lead our understanding of a wide range of topics and human experiences.”

See below for the Contemporary World Cinema lineup:

Aftersun Charlotte Wells | United Kingdom, USA North American Premiere

Alam Firas Khoury | France, Palestine, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar World Premiere

Amanda Carolina Cavalli | Italy International Premiere

Ashkal Youssef Chebbi | France, Tunisia, Qatar North American Premiere

Autobiography Makbul Mubarak | Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar North American Premiere

Beyond the Wall (Shab, Dkheli, Divar) Vahid Jalilvand | Iran North American Premiere

*Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman Pierre Földes | France, Luxembourg, Canada, Netherlands International Premiere

*Bones of Crows Marie Clements | Canada World Premiere

*Coyote (Le Coyote) Katherine Jerkovic | Canada World Premiere

Domingo and the Mist (Domingo y la Niebla) Ariel Escalante Meza | Costa Rica, Qatar North American Premiere

El agua Elena López Riera | Switzerland, Spain, France North American Premiere

*The End of Sex Sean Garrity | Canada World Premiere

EO Jerzy Skolimowski | Poland, Italy North American Premiere

*Falcon Lake Charlotte Le Bon | Canada North American Premiere

*Fixation Mercedes Bryce Morgan | Canada, USA, Germany World Premiere

Godland (Vanskabte Land/Volaða Land) Hlynur Pálmason | Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden Canadian Premiere

The Happiest Man in the World Teona Strugar Mitevska | North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North American Premiere

The Hotel Wang Xiaoshuai | Hong Kong World Premiere

La Jauría Andrés Ramírez Pulido | Colombia, France North American Premiere

Life (Жизнь) Emir Baigazin | Kazakhstan World Premiere

Living Oliver Hermanus | United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Love and Mathematics (Amor y matemáticas) Claudia Sainte-Luce | Mexico World Premiere

Love Life Koji Fukada | Japan, France North American Premiere

Luxembourg, Luxembourg Antonio Lukich | Ukraine North American Premiere

*The Maiden Graham Foy | Canada North American Premiere

Manticore (Mantícora) Carlos Vermut | Spain North American Premiere

Muru Tearepa Kahi | New Zealand International Premiere

My Sailor, My Love Klaus Hӓrӧ | Finland, Ireland World Premiere

Nightalk Donald Shebib | Canada World Premiere

*North of Normal Carly Stone | Canada World Premiere

The Origin of Evil Sébastien Marnier | France, Canada North American Premiere

Plan 75 Chie Hayakawa | Japan, France, Philippines, Qatar North American Premiere

Return to Dust Li Ruijun | China North American Premiere

R.M.N. Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France North American Premiere

*So Much Tenderness Lina Rodriguez | Canada World Premiere

Sparta Ulrich Seidl | Austria, France, Germany World Premiere

*Stellar Darlene Naponse | Canada World Premiere

Stonewalling Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka | Japan North American Premiere

*The Swearing Jar Lindsay MacKay | Canada World Premiere

The Umbrella Men John Barker | South Africa International Premiere

Under the Fig Trees Erige Sehiri | Tunisia, Switzerland, France, Qatar North American Premiere

Valeria Is Getting Married Michal Vinik | Israel North American Premiere

Victim (OBEŤ) Michal Blaško | Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany North American Premiere

Vicenta B. Carlos Lechuga | Cuba, France, USA, Colombia, Norway World Premiere

War Sailor (Krigsseileren) Gunnar Vikene | Norway, Germany, Malta International Premiere

We Are Still Here Beck Cole, Dena Curtis, Tracey Rigney, Danielle MacLean, Tim Worrall, Renae Maihi, Miki

Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Richard Curtis, Chantelle Burgoyne | Australia, New Zealand, International Premiere

Wildflower Matt Smukler | USA World Premiere

Winter Boy (Le Lycéen) Christophe Honoré | France World Premiere

The Worst Ones Romane Gueret, Lise Akoka | France North American Premiere

Zwigato Nandita Das | India World Premiere

DISCOVERY

Bruiser Miles Warren | USA World Premiere

