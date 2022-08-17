TIFF Unveils Contemporary World Cinema Lineup: ‘Aftersun,’ ‘EO’ Among Toronto Premieres

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced the international arm of its festival. Taking place September 8 through 18, TIFF previously unveiled Sally El Hosaini’s opening night film “The Swimmers” as well as Special Presentations including the world premieres of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros.”
“The Woman King,” “Catherine Called Birdy,” “The Menu,” “Moonage Daydream,” and “My Policeman” additionally debut at the festival.
Now, the Contemporary World Cinema slate has been announced for 2022 TIFF. The lineup includes features from more than 50 countries spanning the globe. The respective world premieres for “Bones of Crows” and “The Swearing Jar” are among programming highlights, as well as the North American premieres for Koji Fukada’s “Love Life” and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO.”
“We are so proud of the TIFF Docs and Contemporary World Cinema programs,” Anita Lee, chief programming officer, said. “The films reflect the moment we live in and speak to who we are today, including highly anticipated films by veteran filmmakers from around the globe.”
Diana Cadavid, international programmer, added, “TIFF’s Contemporary World Cinema Program brings a carefully curated selection of unique stories by established filmmakers and talent with daring visions from all corners of the world. Through an ambitious program of more than 50 films, audiences will have the opportunity to engage with the exciting directions in which cinema can lead our understanding of a wide range of topics and human experiences.”
See below for the Contemporary World Cinema lineup:
Aftersun Charlotte Wells | United Kingdom, USA North American Premiere
Alam Firas Khoury | France, Palestine, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar World Premiere
Amanda Carolina Cavalli | Italy International Premiere
Ashkal Youssef Chebbi | France, Tunisia, Qatar North American Premiere
Autobiography Makbul Mubarak | Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar North American Premiere
Beyond the Wall (Shab, Dkheli, Divar) Vahid Jalilvand | Iran North American Premiere
*Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman Pierre Földes | France, Luxembourg, Canada, Netherlands International Premiere
*Bones of Crows Marie Clements | Canada World Premiere
*Coyote (Le Coyote) Katherine Jerkovic | Canada World Premiere
Domingo and the Mist (Domingo y la Niebla) Ariel Escalante Meza | Costa Rica, Qatar North American Premiere
El agua Elena López Riera | Switzerland, Spain, France North American Premiere
*The End of Sex Sean Garrity | Canada World Premiere
EO Jerzy Skolimowski | Poland, Italy North American Premiere
*Falcon Lake Charlotte Le Bon | Canada North American Premiere
*Fixation Mercedes Bryce Morgan | Canada, USA, Germany World Premiere
Godland (Vanskabte Land/Volaða Land) Hlynur Pálmason | Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden Canadian Premiere
The Happiest Man in the World Teona Strugar Mitevska | North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North American Premiere
The Hotel Wang Xiaoshuai | Hong Kong World Premiere
La Jauría Andrés Ramírez Pulido | Colombia, France North American Premiere
Life (Жизнь) Emir Baigazin | Kazakhstan World Premiere
Living Oliver Hermanus | United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
Love and Mathematics (Amor y matemáticas) Claudia Sainte-Luce | Mexico World Premiere
Love Life Koji Fukada | Japan, France North American Premiere
Luxembourg, Luxembourg Antonio Lukich | Ukraine North American Premiere
*The Maiden Graham Foy | Canada North American Premiere
Manticore (Mantícora) Carlos Vermut | Spain North American Premiere
Muru Tearepa Kahi | New Zealand International Premiere
My Sailor, My Love Klaus Hӓrӧ | Finland, Ireland World Premiere
Nightalk Donald Shebib | Canada World Premiere
*North of Normal Carly Stone | Canada World Premiere
The Origin of Evil Sébastien Marnier | France, Canada North American Premiere
Plan 75 Chie Hayakawa | Japan, France, Philippines, Qatar North American Premiere
Return to Dust Li Ruijun | China North American Premiere
R.M.N. Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France North American Premiere
*So Much Tenderness Lina Rodriguez | Canada World Premiere
Sparta Ulrich Seidl | Austria, France, Germany World Premiere
*Stellar Darlene Naponse | Canada World Premiere
Stonewalling Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka | Japan North American Premiere
*The Swearing Jar Lindsay MacKay | Canada World Premiere
The Umbrella Men John Barker | South Africa International Premiere
Under the Fig Trees Erige Sehiri | Tunisia, Switzerland, France, Qatar North American Premiere
Valeria Is Getting Married Michal Vinik | Israel North American Premiere
Victim (OBEŤ) Michal Blaško | Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany North American Premiere
Vicenta B. Carlos Lechuga | Cuba, France, USA, Colombia, Norway World Premiere
War Sailor (Krigsseileren) Gunnar Vikene | Norway, Germany, Malta International Premiere
We Are Still Here Beck Cole, Dena Curtis, Tracey Rigney, Danielle MacLean, Tim Worrall, Renae Maihi, Miki
Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Richard Curtis, Chantelle Burgoyne | Australia, New Zealand, International Premiere
Wildflower Matt Smukler | USA World Premiere
Winter Boy (Le Lycéen) Christophe Honoré | France World Premiere
The Worst Ones Romane Gueret, Lise Akoka | France North American Premiere
Zwigato Nandita Das | India World Premiere
DISCOVERY
Bruiser Miles Warren | USA World Premiere
