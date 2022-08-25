‘White Noise’ Trailer: Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Star in Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Drama

Baumbach writes and directs this Venice Film Festival-bound drama, adapted from DeLillo's postmodern novel.

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are a couple facing an uncertain world.

The first teaser for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and open the 2022 New York Film Festival, marks Driver and Baumbach’s fifth collaboration together. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when an “airborne toxic event” takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family.

“White Noise” is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name. The film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, and André 3000. Baumbach adapted the novel for the screen and directs the feature, and he also produces. David Heyman and Uri Singer also serve as producers, with Danny Elfman scoring the feature.

“White Noise” is making history at the Venice Film Festival as the first original film for the streamer debuting on the festival’s opening night. “White Noise” will be screened Wednesday, August 31, in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema (Lido di Venezia), on the opening night of the 79th Venice Film Festival.

“White Noise” is the third film between Baumbach and Netflix after “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “Marriage Story,” both starring Adam Driver as well.

“It is a great honor to open the 79th Venice Film Festival with ‘White Noise,'” festival chief Alberto Barbera said in an official statement when the Venice premiere was announced. “It was worth waiting for the certainty that the film was finished to have the pleasure to make this announcement. Adapted from the great Don DeLillo novel, Baumbach has made an original, ambitious and compelling piece of art ,which plays with measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears as captured in the 1980s, yet with very clear references to contemporary reality.”

Per an official synopsis, the film “dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Check out the first look at the film below

“White Noise” will premiere in 2022 in theaters and on Netflix.

