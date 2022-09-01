Winnie the Pooh Goes Feral in ‘Blood and Honey’ Trailer, a Serial Killer Take on Childhood Classic

Christopher Robin abandons Pooh and his friends, leading the gang to lean into their animalistic instincts.

You better have his honey because Winnie the Pooh is coming from you.

The gruesome trailer for Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s twisted take on childhood classic Winnie the Pooh revealed the bear’s true animalistic tendencies. “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” centers on Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell), who have survived years without food as Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) grew up and forgot about them. The duo gorge on Eeyore, only for Christopher to then introduce them to his new wife without realizing they have gotten “increasingly hungry and feral” since he was away.

“They get enraged when they see him, and all of their hatred that they’ve built up over the years unleashes and they go on this rampage,” director Frake-Waterfield explained during Dread Central’s “Development Hell” podcast. “It’s definitely Pooh and Piglet — it’s not just two people in a mask. The story is meant to be that they’ve gone on this onslaught from being kind of enraged by what’s happened to Christopher.”

“Winnie the Pooh” became public domain earlier this year due to its copyright expiration, and the brutal, bloody horror film take on the classic characters has since gone viral.

The cast also includes May Kelly, Natasha Tosini, Amber Doig-Thorne, and Richard D. Myers.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is one of the six films director Frake-Waterfield currently has in post-production, according to IMDb. Additional camp B-movie titles include “Demonic Christmas Tree,” “Firenado,” “Sky Monster,” “Rise of the Loch Ness,” and “Dinosaur Prison.” His previous works include helming the short film “Go Viral,” writing “Spider in the Attic,” and producing seasonal horror films “Curse of Jack Frost” and “Easter Killing 2.”

Frake-Waterfield hinted that more Pooh Bear might be in the works if the deal is sweet enough.

“Hopefully we can ramp it up even more and go even more crazy and go even more kind of extreme,” Frake-Waterfield said on the podcast. “I’ve got lots of twisted and dark thoughts on what I want to put Pooh and Piglet through and what scenarios I want to put them in.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” does not yet have a release date.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.