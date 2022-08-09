Melanie Lynskey Was Told by a Psychic That ‘Yellowjackets’ Would Be a Viral Hit

The fortune teller told Lynskey that the Showtime series would be "really big" before the pilot was even picked up.

It was written in the stars for Melanie Lynskey to find massive success.

The “Candy” actress detailed to InStyle that a palm reader predicted Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” would draw unprecedented fame and critical acclaim for Lynskey’s career.

“This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was going happen,” Lynskey explained of the encounter prior to her Emmy nomination. “It had been months and months since we shot the [‘Yellowjackets’] pilot, and she said, ‘That show’s going to get picked up and it’s going to be really big, and you’re going to enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn’t happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen. It’s about to happen.'”

Lynskey, though, was hesitant to believe it.

“I was like, I just don’t think that’s possible,” she shared. “Thank you so much, like, she can’t always be right.”

The “Mrs. America” alum earned her first Emmy nomination earlier this year, exclusively telling IndieWire’s Marcus Jones that her “heart did not expect this.”

Related Melanie Lynskey Jokes 'It's Nice to Feel Relevant' Following Emmy Nom for 'Yellowjackets'

Melanie Lynskey: Husband Jason Ritter Would 'Lose His Mind' to Join 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Related The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

Oscars 2023: Best Actress Predictions

“It’s pretty crazy,” Lynskey said, crediting the “Yellowjackets” writers for sustaining a captivating mystery centered on her character’s perspective. “You never know how things are going to be received, or if people are going to even watch it, so I felt good about it, that when people started watching and really responding, it was just really exciting.”

Lynskey concluded, “At 45 years old, having done this for 30 years, it’s nice to feel relevant, I guess, without sounding too tragic. It was nice for all of us to be like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re part of something that people like, and people are talking about, and people want to talk to us about.'”

“Yellowjackets” also stars Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Cristina Ricci as the adult versions of plane crash survivors who sustain themselves in a supernatural wilderness with cannibalism. The darkness at the heart of the series and the decades of trauma mirrored in both the teen characters and the adult counterparts added to the sensational hit of the must-watch Showtime series.

Lynskey further explained during IndieWire’s Consider This FYC brunch, “None of them were two-dimensional girls. They were all really complex. And I hadn’t seen teenage girls written that way.”

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” is already underway at Showtime.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.