‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser: Kevin Costner Returns to the Ranch

The hit series returns on Sunday, November 13.

The wait to return to the Yellowstone Ranch is almost over. Paramount Network’s hit series is set to return this November following a Season 4 that continued to smash ratings records. Fans of the hit show will have plenty to keep them busy until then, as Paramount Network is planning to devote Labor Day weekend to a marathon of the first four seasons beginning Friday, September 2. And during tonight’s VMA Awards on MTV, Paramount unveiled a teaser featuring the first footage from the new season.

Fans of “Yellowstone” have a lot to look forward to in the near future. Sheridan continues to expand his television empire at a whiplash-inducing pace, with several new “Yellowstone” spin-offs in development. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in the prequel series “1923,” which will stream on Paramount+. Sheridan is also executive producing the spin-off “6666” for Paramount Network, which will be set in the present day and take place at a different ranch that competes with the Dutton family business.

“Yellowstone” was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

In her IndieWire review of “Yellowstone” Season 4, Amanda Whiting wrote that “the series, now in the middle of its fourth season, is becoming more audaciously itself: The bunkhouse fistfights are grislier, Beth’s corporate raiding is sharkier, and the body count is, incredibly, higher. With his daughter living with fiancé Rip (Cole Hauser), son Kayce (Luke Grimes) returned to the reservation, and son Jamie (Wes Bentley) estranged, our taciturn patriarch’s most verbose relationship is with his horse (though Costner doesn’t really speak, just makes the shapes of words with his mouth while gargling small rocks). The series reeks of inescapable death — literal, metaphorical, and spiritual.”

“Yellowstone” Season 5 is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. You can watch the new teaser below:

