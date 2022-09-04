The 2022 Emmys winners list will be updated in real-time, starting with the Creative Arts ceremonies over Labor Day weekend.

It’s been a long season of campaigning: FYC events, panel discussions, brunches with contenders — and then, of course, there’s the countless hours of high-quality TV to watch, an amount most viewers who aren’t paid to review and/or report on TV full-time would find nearly impossible to process. But the 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, kicking off first with the two-night Creative Arts Emmys event on September 3 and 4. A ton of categories will be presented on both nights, and — unless you have a ticket to the event itself at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater — this is the best place to keep an eye on who’s won what. (Though for you patient types, an edited version of the awards will air Saturday, September 10 on FXX.)

The Creative Arts Emmys encompass not just all the craft prizes, but miscellaneous categories such as Best Commercial, as well as a few key categories for animation and documentary fans.

Some of the most notable wins so far are for the late Chadwick Boseman, voicing his signature “Black Panther” role as T’Challa in the Disney+ Marvel series “What If…?” and Barack Obama, who won Best Narrator for “Our Great National Parks” on Netflix.

Night One is mostly about reality and non-fiction series, and the big winners so far have been Disney+’s “The Beatles: Get Back” (with five wins), NBC’s “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (with three), HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (with two), CBS’s “Adele: One Night Only” (with five), Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum” (with three), VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (with two), Prime Video’s “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” and HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (with two).

Also, IndieWire had hosted a Consider This panel with the crafts team behind “Lucy and Desi”, including composer David Schwartz, who has now won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore). “Lucy and Desi” also won Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Check out the full list, updating throughout both nights below:

WINNERS

Outstanding Animated Program: “Arcane” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: “When Claude Got Shot” (PBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program: “Lucy and Desi” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: “George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera): “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera): “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night” (TBS)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: “Love Death + Robots” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special: “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program: Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore): David Schwartz, composer, “Lucy and Desi” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, “What If?…?”, Episode: “What If… T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” (Disney+)

Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks,” Episode: “A World of Wonder” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction: “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program: “Life Below Zero,” Episode: “Fire in the Sky” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: “100 Foot Wave,” Episode: “Chapter IV — Dancing With God” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Commercial: Teenage Dream, “Sandy Hook Promise”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming: “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” Routine: Opening, (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: “The Voice,” Episode: “Live Finale” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award with multiple winners): Anne-Laure To, “Arcane”; Julien Georgel, “Arcane”; Bruno Couchinho, “Arcane,”; Lexy Naut, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”; Kecy Salangad, “The House”; Alberto Mielgo, “Love, Death + Robots”

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming: “We’re Here,” Episode: “Evansville, Indiana” (HBO)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: “Annie Live!” (NBC)



Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: The team from “Legendary” (HBO Max) and the team “We’re Here” (HBO)

NOMINEES

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Television Movie

