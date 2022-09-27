The Golden Globes Finds Emmy-Winning Producers for Its Big NBC Comeback

Emmy-winning duo Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment are helping the recovering Globes stage its comeback to NBC.

The Golden Globes has found the person ready to help the recovering awards show stage its big comeback to NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Dick Clark Productions (dcp), and NBC today announced that Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, returning live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment will also serve as an executive producer.

“We are thrilled to have Jesse produce the historic 80th Golden Globes. His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events and we are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the ‘Party of the Year’ in Beverly Hills,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA.

“We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers and we look forward to partnering with them on this year’s Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023,” said Dick Clark Productions president Adam Stotsky.

Collins and Harmon are together coming off of their first Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for producing the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Collins had also been nominated in the category for producing the last two Grammy Awards, as well as the 2021 Oscars. He and Harmon specialize in live entertainment, additionally having produced shows like the American Music Awards and the BET Awards together. Harmon is President, and Collins is the founder and CEO, of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a full-service television and film entertainment production company.

The Golden Globes have had a tumultuous couple of years after the Los Angeles Times published their investigation into the organization in 2021, which showed the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (e.g. zero Black journalists amongst its membership), as well as questionable business practices.

After a year off the air, the HFPA has become a for-profit company under new owner and CEO Todd Boehly that now touts a Golden Globe Awards voting body with 103 new voters that overall make it 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

NBC has made a one-year commitment to airing the Golden Globes, allowing the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

Below is the timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Monday, November 7, 2022: Deadline for Motion Picture and Television Submissions

Monday, December 12, 2022: Nominations Announced

Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

