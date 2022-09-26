Ana de Armas Defends ‘Blonde’ Nude Scenes: ‘It’s Harder for People to Watch Than for Me to Make Them’

"I didn't feel exploited because I was in control," de Armas said. "I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing."

Andrew Domink’s “Blonde” has become one of the most controversial films of the fall festival season, with many critics expressing disappointment in its treatment of abortion and frequent use of nudity, which led the film to receive an NC-17 rating. But while some feel that the sexual subject matter is overshadowing the rest of the film, its lead actress sees things differently.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film defended the film’s use of nudity and explained that she isn’t bothered by other people’s interpretations of it.

“It’s harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,” de Armas said. “I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment. We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes.”

She also praised the film’s intimacy coordinators, explaining that the process went so smoothly that the sexual scenes didn’t feel significantly different from any of her other shots.

“We had an intimacy coordinator with us all the time, and she was very helpful,” she said. “But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

The comments come after the actress recently lamented that those sex scenes would likely be posted on the Internet and taken out of context.

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting,” de Armas explained. “It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context.”

“Blonde” is now playing in select theaters. It begins streaming on Netflix on September 28.

