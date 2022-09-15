Anne Heche Memoir ‘Call Me Anne’ to Be Released Posthumously

The follow-up to her 2001 memoir "Call Me Crazy" will be released in January 2023.

Late film star Anne Heche, who died in August 2022 at age 53, spent the last year of her life penning a new memoir, “Call Me Anne.”

A follow-up to her 2001 book “Call Me Crazy,” the memoir will be released by Start Publishing in January 2023. An excerpt from the upcoming memoir includes Heche discussing her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, whom she dated in the late 1990s.

“I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen,” Heche wrote. She added that she was effectively blacklisted in Hollywood due to the fact that she was part of one of the few openly-gay relationships in the industry.

Jarred Weisfeld, the independent book publisher behind Hoboken, New Jersey-based company Start, confirmed that he signed a deal with Heche in May 2022 and that she had turned in a manuscript for the memoir shortly before her death. The “Donnie Brasco” actress wrote about working with mentor Harrison Ford, plus shared stories about Alec Baldwin, Ivan Reitman, and Oliver Stone.

Heche also mentioned her upcoming memoir during a podcast appearance earlier this year, teasing that “some of the truths” about her relationship with “Ellen” alum DeGeneres would be revealed.

Heche died after complications from a car accident, including a severe anoxic brain injury.

The official statement from Heche’s representatives honored her film legacy, writing, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Upon her passing, a statement read, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The Emmy winner is set to appear in the Lifetime film “Girl in Room 13,” out this fall.

The actress was survived by her 13-year-old son Atlas with former partner James Tupper, as well as 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

