‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 Trailer: Armando Iannucci’s Satirical Space Comedy Soars Into a Second Season

Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, and Zach Woods are on a collision course with the Sun in Season 2 of the hit HBO series.

Captain Ryan Clark, played by Hugh Laurie, is ready to just “sit here and wait for death” as an ill-fated spaceship heads straight into the Sun.

So starts the trailer for Season 2 of HBO’s “Avenue 5,” where food is running low and passengers on a luxury space craft will have to wait eight years before returning to Earth. Josh Gad reprises his role of billionaire Herman Judd, who owns the spaceship captained by Ryan (Laurie) as customer relations executive Matt (Zach Woods) tries to thwart the growing panic onboard. The second season premieres October 10 on HBO.

Created by two-time Emmy winner and “Veep” alum Armando Iannucci, “Avenue 5” is set 40 years into the future where traveling the solar system is a booming tourism business. The eight-episode second season charts how an eight-week space cruise has turned into a nightmare never-ending vacation for those onboard.

Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, Season 2 follows the crew – including fiery engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Zach Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Suzy Nakamura) – as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream, an official synopsis reads.

Related 'House of the Dragon' Star Emily Carey Was 'Scared' to Film Sex Scene

2022 Emmys Parties Celebrate the Changing Face of Awards Winners Related 'White Noise': All the Details on Noah Baumbach's Film Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

Oscars 2023: Best Cinematography Predictions

In addition to the series regulars, Season 2 includes guest appearances by Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris, and Arsher Ali.

Showrunner Iannucci serves as an executive producer alongside Kevin Loader and Will Smith, with co-executive producers Keith Akushie, Jon Brown, and Sean Gray. Supervising producers include Ian Martin and Rose Heiney, and line producer Richard Daldry. The HBO series is co-produced by Sky UK.

IndieWire critic Ben Travers wrote in the review of the first season that “the more the series embraces its own twisted instincts, the better it gets,” while encouraging series creator Iannucci to “ratchet up the madness” for Season 2.

“This far in, it’s hard to tell if ‘Avenue 5’ can keep up the pace, but there’s enough talent steering this ship to believe it can fly,” Travers teased.

“Avenue 5” Season 2 premieres October 10 on HBO.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.