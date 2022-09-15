Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Officially Ordered to Series at Amazon

The series takes place 50 years after the events of "Blade Runner 2049."

After the early success of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Amazon is doubling down on its strategy of mining the mythology of iconic science fiction and fantasy franchises to create new shows. Earlier this year, the streaming service began developing “Blade Runner 2099,” a mysterious series set in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi universe that takes place 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.” Now, Amazon has officially decided to move forward with the project, ordering 10 episodes of the series from showrunner Silka Luisa and executive producers Ridley Scott, Michael Green, and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Though little is currently known about the show’s plot, it is part of Kosove and Johnson’s larger efforts to expand the “Blade Runner” universe since acquiring the property in 2011. In addition to producing “Blade Runner 2049,” they also backed the anime series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.”

“The original ‘Blade Runner,’ directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon,” Kosove and Johnson said. “And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the ‘Blade Runner’ canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for ‘Blade Runner’ 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of ‘Blade Runner.’”

Amazon has not announced a release date or a production timeline for “Blade Runner 2099.”

