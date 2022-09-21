Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Once Pitched a QVC Sales Couple Divorce Comedy

Before the Oscar winners co-starred in "Bullet Train" and "Lost City," they almost shared billing on a "War of the Roses"-style divorce comedy.

Brad Pitt is in his wellness era.

The Academy Award-winning actor/producer has turned winemaker, sculptor, pottery enthusiast, and now, skincare maven. Pitt launched genderless skincare company Le Domaine (“the week,” a la Francaise) and let it slip that while he will not be the face of the company, the concept of playing a salesperson onscreen did cross his mind years ago.

“I wouldn’t know how to do that, unless it was a comedy,” Pitt told British Vogue. “Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things…That’s as far as we got.”

Longtime friends Pitt and Bullock recently co-starred in “Bullet Train” and “Lost City” together.

Pitt also credited former fiancée, actress turned Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow, for changing the concept of celebrity-founded brands. “I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire,” Pitt said. “She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day…maybe.”

Le Domaine uses grape-based antioxidants from Pitt’s winery; the line was developed in partnership with the Perrin family after 15 years of research. The Perrin family are the renowned Château Beaucastel vintners, who are also Pitt’s partners in his Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rose.

“When I started out it seemed shameful to do a commercial, for some reason. You were called a sell-out,” Pitt explained. “I really think the hip-hop guys changed all of that. They made it okay — even cool — to spread your wings a bit, to try some other things. And now it’s really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way.”

Pitt added that he was “fascinated” by aging after starring in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” as a man who is born old and ages backward. “I don’t want to be running from aging. It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms. Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of ‘anti-aging,'” the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Academy Award winner said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner.”

And all those “Curious Case” prosthetics took a toll on Pitt’s palette. “All those prosthetics, six hours of prosthetics? Tore up my skin,” Pitt said. “They destroyed my skin!”

