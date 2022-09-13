Brett Goldstein Wants to Make ‘Ted Lasso’ for 20 More Years, Only Jason Sudeikis Knows When It Will End

"It’s entirely up to Jason [Sudeikis]," Goldstein said. "We’ve been writing this as if it’s the end, but it might not be. But I really don’t know."

Brett Goldstein won his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series tonight, proving that Emmy voters still enjoy his performance as the gruff-but-lovable Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso” just as much as fans do. Goldstein had stiff competition, largely in the form of his co-stars Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, and his ability to take home the trophy makes it seem like he might be destined to keep winning forever.

But other sitcom actors might not have to worry about him for much longer, because he might only get one more chance to defend his title. Both Goldstein and his “Ted Lasso” creator and co-star Jason Sudeikis have been open about the fact that the Apple TV+ series might end after Season 3, although they remain noncommittal. At the very least, the upcoming season will mark the end of the story that the show originally set out to tell.

“The cool thing about this is when we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end,” Goldstein recently said. “I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless—even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

Related The Emmys Spread the Wealth: 'Succession,' 'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' and More -- Full Winners List

'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Wins Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Related Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions

10 LGBTQ Film and TV Creators on the Rise, from Jerrod Carmichael to Isabel Sandoval

So when Goldstein hit the media room at the Emmys, he was inevitably asked about whether the upcoming Season 3 would be the last we ever see of AFC Richmond. The actor-writer-producer played coy, but made it very clear that he has no interest in hanging up his cleats any time soon.

“The plan is entirely in Jason’s hands. I know all of us would happily do this for 20 years,” he said. “And then say, ‘Maybe we need to wrap this up, because these footballers are all on crutches.'”

Despite expressing his hope that the show continues, Goldstein reiterated that the final decision ultimately lies with Sudeikis, who has yet to reveal his plans. Because of that, the writing staff is approaching this season knowing that the final episode may well be the series finale.

“It’s entirely up to Jason,” he said. “We’ve been writing this as if it’s the end, but it might not be. But I really don’t know.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.