Brian Cox Says ‘Succession’ Won’t Drag on Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’

Cox criticized Showtime series "Billions" for overstaying its welcome: "That will not happen with our show."

Just like Logan Roy, “Succession” star Brian Cox doesn’t acknowledge the competition.

After “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, actor Cox revealed he has no idea how long the series will go on for after Season 4.

“I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on?”

And Cox called out fellow finance drama series, Showtime’s “Billions,” for seeming to drag on.

“We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” Cox dished. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

“Billions” was renewed for a seventh season, the first sans lead star Damian Lewis. Meanwhile, the “Succession” team has remained coy as to whether the saga of Waystar Royco will continue for much longer.

Writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett previously revealed to The Times in 2021 that she believes the “maximum would be five seasons” for the series, but perhaps even Season 4 could be the conclusion.

The series has won 13 Emmy Award and has been nominated a total of 48 times.

Season 4 of the Emmy-winning series is currently in production. While plot details understandably remain under wraps, the official Season 4 logline reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

HBO recently confirmed that Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will be returning as guest stars in the series.

Cox also previously spoke out about connecting with his onscreen alter-ego, Logan Roy.

“What I love about Logan, he’s self-made. Unlike all those other guys, Trump, Murdoch, Conrad Black, he did it all himself,” Cox explained. “I love him.” The two-time Emmy winner also said that while “getting a script is like getting gold,” he can’t divulge anything about Season 4 because “the Gestapo element of HBO are present…they don’t want me to talk about ‘Succession.'”

