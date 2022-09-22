Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Told to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World’ Films

Howard credited "Jurassic World: Dominion" Colin Trevorrow for "protecting" her from demands about her weight.

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was more than just underpaid for “Jurassic World.”

Howard, who starred alongside Chris Pratt in the revamped “Jurassic Park” trilogy reboot, earlier said that she was “paid so much less than” Pratt for the first “Jurassic World” film in 2014.

Now, Howard is coming clean about another studio demand, which was that she lose weight for her role. It wasn’t until 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, that Howard was allowed to use her “natural body” on set and that she was protected from body shaming.

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this? How do I say this? How do I say this? I’ve been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard told Metro UK. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow, director] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'”

Howard continued about Trevorrow, “He was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film.'”

Trevorrow helmed “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and previously penned sequel “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which was directed by J.A. Bayona.

Howard noted that she “got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.” The “Black Mirror” alum added that there were “more women than men” in “Dominion,” and the film worked to be “normalizing” female-led action sequences featuring all types of bodies. “I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body,” Howard shared. “She was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.” Howard’s co-star DeWanda Wise revealed that there was even a “lot of resistance” to her character being muscular, and challenged “what it means to be a woman, look like a woman.” “It’s just every side, it’s relentless and impossible,” Wise said.

