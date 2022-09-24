Charlize Theron: Will Ferrell’s ‘Elf’ Is a ‘F*cking Perfect’ Movie

The Academy Award winner also emphasized the need to "diversify a little bit" when it comes to film tastes.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

Almost 20 years since the release of Christmas comedy “Elf,” Theron mused on the “fucking perfect” film starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, and Zooey Deschanel. Theron currently stars in family-friendly film “The School for Good and Evil,” and told Harper’s Bazaar in a cover story that her two children are what inspire her career choices at the moment.

“The biggest driver for me was that it potentially could be something that my kids would enjoy,” Theron said.

As for her own eclectic taste, Theron added, “I always say to my kids, ‘Just diversify a little bit,’ and my little one will go, ‘Are you watching the Housewives again?’ And I go, ‘Yes, I am. …We’ll watch a little Fellini later.'”

The “Old Guard 2” actress/producer also revealed she’s seen Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films “probably 100 times” since lead star Uma Thurman is the “OG.” And Theron joins the celebrity ranks of “Real Housewives” fandom, recently following Jon Hamm and Jennifer Lawrence’s respective musings on the current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

And “RHOBH” seems to be the more stable bet for Theron’s binge-viewing, especially since the long-rumored sequel to “Elf” is officially not happening. “Elf” icon Ferrell confirmed in 2021 that he gave up $29 million to reprise the role of Buddy the Elf in a follow-up film.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,'” Ferrell said. “And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.'”

Late “Elf” alum Caan said in September 2020 that Ferrell and director Jon Favreau allegedly butted heads on set, leading to Ferrell turning down any “Elf” sequel helmed by the Marvel director.

“We were going do it and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do,'” Caan previously explained of an “Elf 2” movie. “And the director and Will didn’t get along very well. So, Will wanted to do it, he didn’t want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things.”

