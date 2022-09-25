Charlize Theron: I Have Trouble Getting Projects Made Because I’m Not ‘at a Kim Kardashian Level’ of Fame

“I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,” the actress said. “Working more isn’t going to change my level of fame."

Charlize Theron is an Oscar winner who has starred in some of the biggest films of the 21st century and even she has a hard time getting movies made. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress explained that she doesn’t feel she reached the apex of Hollywood stardom and opened up about the business opportunities that may have cost her.

“I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,” Theron said. “Working more isn’t, I think, going to change my level of fame. It just has always been a mediocre ride. I’ve never been one of those people that’s at a Kim Kardashian level. But I feel like it’s just always been this thing.”

She noted that it has become increasingly difficult for her to find financing for the movies she wants to make. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” star believes that is partially attributable to a decline in fame, and partially the result of the industry evaluating pitches on more criteria than just starpower.

“I will say, back in the day, it used to be like, you want to have some of this fame so you can go make the shit that you really want to make,” she said. “But now it’s like, I pitch shit all day long and people are like, ‘No, thanks.’ I’m like, ‘I guess that’s not cash in the bank anymore.’ And that’s nice. It’s nice that you’re making things on the merit of how good they are versus this idea of, like, ‘Oh, you’re this thing, and we want to be in business with that thing.’”

Theron, who will next be seen in the sequels “Fast X” and “The Old Guard 2,” isn’t resting on her laurels. The star said she remains motivated to continue working and using her platform to improve conditions for young actresses who are just launching their careers.

“There’s a natural fight in me to want to create environments that feel like the things that I wish I had 30 years ago when I started,” she said.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.