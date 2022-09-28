‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Trailer: Starz Reimagines the Psychosexual Classic

Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton star as the scheming seducers in the Starz adaptation of the novel.

Seduction has never schemed so hard.

The critically acclaimed novel turned three-time Academy Award winning film “Dangerous Liaisons” is now adapted into a Starz series, premiering November 6.

Per an official synopsis, “Dangerous Liaisons” is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton), met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. The current Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on- again off-again love story is the heart of the series.

The cast also includes Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Tom Wlaschiha.

Set in 1700s Paris, Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 epistolary novel “Les Liaisons dangereuses” was adapted into a 1988 film directed by Stephen Frears starring Glenn Close, John Malkovish, and Michelle Pfeiffer, which won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay.

The novel later inspired classic ’90s film “Cruel Intentions.”

Starz series “Dangerous Liaisons” is created and written by Harriet Warner, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.”Dangerous Liaisons” is produced for STARZ by Playground and Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate Television. In addition to showrunner Warner, Colin Callender (Playground), Tony Krantz (Flame Ventures), Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton also serve as executive producers. Barney Reisz serves as producer.

“Dangerous Liaisons” premieres November 6 on Starz.

Check out the trailer below.

